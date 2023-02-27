India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 150.00 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation declined 2.08% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

