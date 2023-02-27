India Shelter Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 150.00 croreNet profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation declined 2.08% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales150.00123.86 21 OPM %70.6273.88 -PBDT53.9153.66 0 PBT51.7852.00 0 NP39.6140.45 -2
