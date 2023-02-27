Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt standalone net profit rises 41.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Laxmi Organic Industries approves closure of three subsidiaries
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
RBI cancels license of Maharashtra-based Laxmi Cooperative Bank
Laxmi Organic resumes operations of plants at MIDC, Raigad
Laxmi Organic resumes operations at Raigad plant
-
Sales rise 44.23% to Rs 32.90 croreNet profit of Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt rose 41.48% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.23% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.9022.81 44 OPM %62.0468.22 -PBDT4.173.32 26 PBT3.873.08 26 NP3.242.29 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU