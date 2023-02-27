Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt standalone net profit rises 41.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.23% to Rs 32.90 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt rose 41.48% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.23% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.9022.8162.0468.224.173.323.873.083.242.29

