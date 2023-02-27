VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 56.16 croreNet profit of VITP Pvt rose 3.81% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.1650.67 11 OPM %78.0374.60 -PBDT28.3725.51 11 PBT14.3513.18 9 NP8.998.66 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU