VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 3.81% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.1650.6778.0374.6028.3725.5114.3513.188.998.66

