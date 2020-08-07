JUST IN
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.34% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.34% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.8237.70 -63 OPM %-77.57-16.42 -PBDT-11.04-6.46 -71 PBT-11.88-7.33 -62 NP-11.88-7.33 -62

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 18:23 IST

