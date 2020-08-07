Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.34% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.34% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.8237.70-77.57-16.42-11.04-6.46-11.88-7.33-11.88-7.33

