Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 75.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.83% to Rs 1194.20 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 75.16% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 244.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.83% to Rs 1194.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1654.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1194.201654.76 -28 OPM %13.3224.44 -PBDT205.63458.91 -55 PBT71.79325.34 -78 NP60.61244.01 -75
