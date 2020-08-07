JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 75.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.83% to Rs 1194.20 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 75.16% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 244.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.83% to Rs 1194.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1654.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1194.201654.76 -28 OPM %13.3224.44 -PBDT205.63458.91 -55 PBT71.79325.34 -78 NP60.61244.01 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU