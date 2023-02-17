TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 33.65, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.92% fall in NIFTY and a 14.92% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1844.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 92.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

