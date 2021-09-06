TV18 Broadcast Ltd up for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.95, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.35% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.01% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1639.75, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

