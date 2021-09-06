Eicher Motors Ltd stays supported

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2855, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% gain in NIFTY and a 28.05% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2855, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17374.55. The Sensex is at 58323.87, up 0.33%. Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 4.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10124.75, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2870, up 2.42% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 53.01% gain in NIFTY and a 28.05% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 48.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

