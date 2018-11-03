TVS Electronics standalone net profit declines 96.11% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.83% to Rs 739.33 croreNet profit of TVS Electronics declined 96.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 22.83% to Rs 739.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 958.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales739.33958.07 -23 OPM %0.760.97 -PBDT6.719.33 -28 PBT5.807.21 -20 NP0.235.91 -96
