JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

TVS Electronics standalone net profit declines 96.11% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.83% to Rs 739.33 crore

Net profit of TVS Electronics declined 96.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 22.83% to Rs 739.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 958.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales739.33958.07 -23 OPM %0.760.97 -PBDT6.719.33 -28 PBT5.807.21 -20 NP0.235.91 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements