TVS Motor board to mull interim dividend on 18 Mar

The two wheeler maker on Tuesday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 18 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022.

The record date for the said interim dividend is 28 March 2022. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2022.

TVS Motor Company posted a 18.3% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.56 crore on a 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 6,597.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Shares of TVS Motor Company were trading 1.08% higher at Rs 540.60 on BSE.

