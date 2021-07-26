TVS Motor Company launches NTORQ 125 in Nepal

TVS Motor Company on Sunday announced the launch of BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal.

The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The RTFi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions. TVS NTORQ 125 is the first Bluetooth connected scooter in Nepal and has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance.

Commenting on the launch, R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company said, TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation of scooter consumers in Nepal by creating an exciting, powerful, connected experience for the Gen Z".

The announcement was made on Sunday, 25 July 2021. Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 0.18% to settle at Rs 582.35 on Friday, 23 July 2021.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group.

