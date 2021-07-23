Volumes jump at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics Ltd saw volume of 6.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66913 shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2021.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd saw volume of 6.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66913 shares. The stock increased 3.37% to Rs.602.40. Volumes stood at 42861 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30313 shares. The stock rose 12.86% to Rs.6,558.30. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 55.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.41% to Rs.2,527.00. Volumes stood at 10.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 12.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.98% to Rs.3,025.95. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd recorded volume of 51216 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9481 shares. The stock gained 2.30% to Rs.9,410.00. Volumes stood at 8514 shares in the last session.

