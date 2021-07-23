Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 95.93 points or 0.4% at 23953.56 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.36%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.13%),ABB India Ltd (down 0.99%),Thermax Ltd (down 0.69%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.46%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.3%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.19%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.19%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 10.22%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.38%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.4%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.15 or 0.41% at 53056.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.95 points or 0.37% at 15882.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.85 points or 0.27% at 26469.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.3 points or 0.31% at 8092.15.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1581 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

