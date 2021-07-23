Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd and H T Media Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2021.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd crashed 9.11% to Rs 149.1 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31588 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 65.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35777 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd lost 6.69% to Rs 30.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd plummeted 6.53% to Rs 296.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd shed 6.06% to Rs 31.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

