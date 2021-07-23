Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 8.97% to Rs 8.42 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1579.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 846.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd crashed 7.52% to Rs 11.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd lost 6.87% to Rs 45.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd plummeted 6.28% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92199 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd slipped 4.56% to Rs 220.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

