Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 139.2, up 7.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.46% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.2, up 7.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15277. The Sensex is at 51893.76, down 0.4%. Indian Bank has gained around 53.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 29.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.2, up 5.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)