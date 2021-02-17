Hindustan Copper Ltd in demand

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.3, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.23% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% jump in NIFTY and a 39.97% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.3, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15277. The Sensex is at 51893.76, down 0.4%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 28.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3570.15, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

