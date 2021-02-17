Union Bank of India sees excellent buying

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.65, up 8.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.95% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.65, up 8.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15277. The Sensex is at 51893.76, down 0.4%. Union Bank of India has gained around 18.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 29.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.2, up 5.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 551.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

