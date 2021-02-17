Bank of Maharashtra soars 19.95%

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 22.85, up 19.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.27% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.85, up 19.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 15277. The Sensex is at 51893.76, down 0.4%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 54.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 29.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2315.2, up 5.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 441.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

