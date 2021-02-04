TVS Motor Company Ltd rises around 1%

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.5, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.7% in last one year as compared to a 22.77% jump in NIFTY and a 33.58% jump in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 32.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10749.15, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 653.3, up 1.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 73.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

