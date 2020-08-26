TVS Motor Company Ltd Spikes 5.19%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.4%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 17.99% over last one month compared to 12.26% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.57% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 5.19% today to trade at Rs 468.95. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.4% to quote at 18260.62. The index is up 12.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 3.5% and Bajaj Auto Ltd added 3.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.48 % over last one year compared to the 3.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 17.99% over last one month compared to 12.26% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48897 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 503 on 31 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 240.1 on 07 Apr 2020.

