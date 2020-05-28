TVS Motor Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.2, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.8% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 26.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.2, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 7.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.95, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 332, up 3.07% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is down 31.8% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 26.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)