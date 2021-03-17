Vaibhav Global Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd and Cosmo Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2021.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd and Cosmo Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2021.

Vaibhav Global Ltd crashed 10.91% to Rs 4163.85 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4906 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd tumbled 6.47% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd slipped 6.35% to Rs 166. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8360 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd fell 6.24% to Rs 613.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20543 shares in the past one month.

