TVS Motor introduces TVS intelliGO technology with TVS Jupiter

TVS Motor Company introduced a new platform - TVS intelliGO. The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience to TVS Motor Company customers.

TVS intelliGO enhances the riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops.

The vehicle is ready to go by a simple throttle rev which enhances convenience. The technology also helps avoid fuel wastage during these stops and reduces emissions. TVS IntelliGo technology will debut on TVS Jupiter, thus making it the first 110cc scooter in the industry to come with this technology.

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO is priced at Rs. 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

