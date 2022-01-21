HUL, Bajaj Holdings, Adani Enterprises to be watched

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The FMCG major posted 16.76% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,243 crore on 10.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,900 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Bajaj Holdings and Investment: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,040.16 crore in Q3FY22 as against net profit of Rs 1,149.58 crore in Q3FY21. Total income fell to Rs 110.13 crore from Rs 113.66 crore YoY.
Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, among others will release their quarterly earnings today, 21 January 2022.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises said that IPO of Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group, will be open for subscription during January 27-31, 2022, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,600 crore.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The company has received approval from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to carry out Portfolio Management Services from GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
Havells India: The company registered a 12% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 306 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 349 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net revenue increased by 15% to Rs 3,652 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3,166 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Surya Roshni: The company received orders of Rs 123.17 crore for ERW line pipe (API 5L GRADE) and MS bare pipe 3LPE coated.
