Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, IEX, IndiaMART in focus

Axis Bank: The private sector bank's net profit increased by 224% to Rs 3,614 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,117 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income in the third quarter rose by 15% YoY to Rs 21,101 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 28 January 2022, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of equity shares through preferential issue (other than to promoter / promoter group).

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 80.73 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 58.14 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 130.77 crore from Rs 96.09 crore YoY.

IndiaMART InterMESH: IndiaMART has announced its participation in the Series B Investment Round of Simply Vyapar Apps Private Limited (Vyapar), of Rs 217.6 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 36.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 39.15 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 603.32 crore from Rs 508.93 crore YoY.

Axita Cotton: The company has received an order for Indian raw cotton valuing $939168.12 approx from Bangladesh.

