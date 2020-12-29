TVS Motor launches 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh. This is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in the country.

TVS SmartXonnect technology is displayed on the racing console of the motorcycle and connected to an exclusive mobile application. This cutting-edge Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style.

TVS Apache enthusiasts can now access race telemetry, assess their lean angle and obtain information through the handlebar switch. The cluster also provides ease-ofride options such as turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning, and assist.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer best-in-class long-range light penetration and an enhanced spread. It also gets performance radial tyres with increased traction, control, stability and durability.

