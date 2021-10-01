Cummins India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and NIIT Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2021.

Cummins India Ltd lost 7.22% to Rs 920.6 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32288 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd tumbled 4.73% to Rs 282. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89577 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd crashed 4.60% to Rs 919.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd corrected 4.57% to Rs 19.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd slipped 4.53% to Rs 354.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93125 shares in the past one month.

