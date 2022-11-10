Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 623.01 points or 2.04% at 29936.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 5.74%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 4.61%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.01%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.9%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 2.34%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.45%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.31%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.05%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.85%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.77%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.37%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 507.95 or 0.83% at 60525.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 156.25 points or 0.86% at 18000.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 342.6 points or 1.17% at 28854.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.25 points or 1.05% at 8997.18.

On BSE,1118 shares were trading in green, 2262 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

