Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 774.27 points or 1.85% at 41189.99 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 3.15%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.75%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.73%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.29%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.13%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.01%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.77%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.57%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (up 0.49%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 507.95 or 0.83% at 60525.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 156.25 points or 0.86% at 18000.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 342.6 points or 1.17% at 28854.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 95.25 points or 1.05% at 8997.18.

On BSE,1118 shares were trading in green, 2262 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

