Two-wheeler stocks in demand

Shares of three two-wheeler rose by 3.75% to 5.32% at 14:50 IST on BSE after reporting monthly sales numbers.

The S&P was up 484.05 points, or 1.22% at 40,198.25.

Auto was up 3.75% after the company reported 3% increase in total vehicle sales to 4.19 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018. Auto's total domestic vehicle sales increased 5% to 2.35 lakh units. Total export rose by 1% to 1.83 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018.

In a separate announcement during trading hours today, Auto said that it has agreed on new electric vehicle alliance with Industries AG. As per the deal, and Industries AG will develop a common 48 volt electric two-wheeler platform in the power range 3 to 10 kW for planned serial production in This platform will support different product variants - scooters, mopeds, small mopeds, under brands of both partners. The serial production will start at Bajaj's production site in Pune by 2022.

was up 4.26%. The company registered sales of 3.07 lakh units in May 2019 as against 3.09 lakh units in the month of May 2018.

was up 5.32%. The company reported sales of 6.52 lakh units of and scooters in the month of May 2019. The company recorded a sequential increase in sales compared to the previous month (April 2019) when it sold 5.74 lakh units of two-wheelers.

