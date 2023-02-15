U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 59.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.36% to Rs 41.56 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 59.19% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.36% to Rs 41.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.5628.7936.1635.6715.5710.9613.668.5810.226.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)