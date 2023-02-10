Ucal Fuel Systems consolidated net profit declines 91.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Ucal Fuel Systems declined 91.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 209.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.35209.196.858.8110.2813.560.913.700.242.81

