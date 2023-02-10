JUST IN
Ucal Fuel Systems consolidated net profit declines 91.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Ucal Fuel Systems declined 91.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 209.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.35209.19 -5 OPM %6.858.81 -PBDT10.2813.56 -24 PBT0.913.70 -75 NP0.242.81 -91

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:26 IST

