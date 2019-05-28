Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.78% to Rs 70.71 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 133.33% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 70.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.19% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 310.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.7156.67 25 310.73213.77 45 OPM %6.664.04 -3.893.05 - PBDT3.491.53 128 8.113.82 112 PBT3.311.31 153 7.393.05 142 NP1.750.75 133 5.172.10 146
