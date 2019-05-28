Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.78% to Rs 70.71 crore

Net profit of & Solutions rose 133.33% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 70.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.19% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 310.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

70.7156.67310.73213.776.664.043.893.053.491.538.113.823.311.317.393.051.750.755.172.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)