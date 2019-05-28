Action Financial Services (I) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Action Financial Services (I) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.770.64 20 4.033.45 17 OPM %5.19-54.69 -14.14-11.59 - PBDT-0.020.20 PL 0.34-0.31 LP PBT-0.010.09 PL 0.20-0.67 LP NP0.03-0.04 LP 0.24-0.80 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
