Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 30.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 28.24 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 30.56% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.01% to Rs 18.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 102.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.2428.74 -2 102.5599.10 3 OPM %10.8014.06 -22.4416.91 - PBDT3.903.54 10 22.9415.65 47 PBT2.122.78 -24 19.7812.22 62 NP3.094.45 -31 18.8512.91 46
