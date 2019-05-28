Uflex consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 1973.77 crore

Net profit of Uflex declined 1.49% to Rs 70.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 1973.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1763.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 313.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 310.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 7765.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6568.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1973.771763.367765.526568.8612.8412.6712.7113.39205.67178.01789.60705.50109.7285.41408.75353.9170.0771.13313.83310.48

