Uflex consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 1973.77 croreNet profit of Uflex declined 1.49% to Rs 70.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 1973.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1763.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 313.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 310.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 7765.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6568.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1973.771763.36 12 7765.526568.86 18 OPM %12.8412.67 -12.7113.39 - PBDT205.67178.01 16 789.60705.50 12 PBT109.7285.41 28 408.75353.91 15 NP70.0771.13 -1 313.83310.48 1
