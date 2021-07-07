UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 14.45, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 137.72% in last one year as compared to a 47.9% rally in NIFTY and a 66.77% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.45, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15834.3. The Sensex is at 52902.48, up 0.08%.UCO Bank has gained around 3.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has increased around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2513.4, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 243.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)