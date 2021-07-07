Wipro Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 530.35, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 137.72% in last one year as compared to a 47.9% rally in NIFTY and a 84.53% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 530.35, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15834.3. The Sensex is at 52902.48, up 0.08%.Wipro Ltd has lost around 3.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28649.4, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 531.2, down 0.61% on the day. Wipro Ltd jumped 137.72% in last one year as compared to a 47.9% rally in NIFTY and a 84.53% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)