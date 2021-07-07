Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soars 1.31%, rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1432.1, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.96% in last one year as compared to a 47.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.36% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1432.1, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15834.6. The Sensex is at 52929.43, up 0.13%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has dropped around 3.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16771.9, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1434.2, up 1.08% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

