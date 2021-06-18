TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EPL Ltd, Majesco Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd surged 11.69% to Rs 606.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8170 shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd spiked 5.63% to Rs 280.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32431 shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd soared 4.96% to Rs 91. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd added 4.63% to Rs 557.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16575 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd rose 4.07% to Rs 581.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78170 shares in the past one month.

