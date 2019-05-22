UFO Moviez India standalone net profit declines 22.38% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 122.65 croreNet profit of UFO Moviez India declined 22.38% to Rs 18.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 122.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.45% to Rs 40.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 424.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 426.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales122.65128.66 -5 424.68426.52 0 OPM %34.7238.15 -27.9132.43 - PBDT42.7650.37 -15 120.50170.18 -29 PBT29.0935.71 -19 64.06108.52 -41 NP18.5923.95 -22 40.5881.90 -50
