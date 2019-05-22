JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

UFO Moviez India standalone net profit declines 22.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 122.65 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India declined 22.38% to Rs 18.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 122.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.45% to Rs 40.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 424.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 426.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales122.65128.66 -5 424.68426.52 0 OPM %34.7238.15 -27.9132.43 - PBDT42.7650.37 -15 120.50170.18 -29 PBT29.0935.71 -19 64.06108.52 -41 NP18.5923.95 -22 40.5881.90 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements