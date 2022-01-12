Ugro Capital December 2021 AuM grows 130% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,590 cr

Ugro Capital advanced 2.05% to Rs 214.35 after the company achieved Asset under Management (AuM) worth Rs 2,590 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 1,128 crore in December 2020, growing 129.60% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

Disbursements jumped 191.54% to Rs 414 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 142 crore in December 2020. During this period, Ugro Capital entered into a 1,000 crore co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India (CBI) across majority of its products. The company has over 1,000 employees and 75 branches.

Sequentially, for the month of December 2021, total disbursements stood at Rs 414 crore as compared to Rs 319 crore in November 2021, rising 29.78% M-o-M (month-on-month). Similarly, Asset under Management (AuM) was at Rs 2,590 crore in December 2021 from Rs 2,335 crore in November 2021, climbing 10.92% M-o-M.

Ugro Capital maintained a healthy liquidity position, raising Rs 355 crore of fresh sanctions during December 2021 with total liabilities standing at approx. Rs 1,929 crore as of December 2021. The firm added 6 new lenders during December 2021 thereby further diversifying its lender base to a total of 50 lenders. Its collection efficiency improved M-o-M across channels.

Ugro Capital's net profit declined 80.33% to Rs 3.38 crore on 80.07% rise in total income to Rs 62.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Ugro Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses. The company has raised about Rs 2,500 crore of equity & debt capital from marquee private equity investors, family offices, banks and other financial Institution over last 3 years.

