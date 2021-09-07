Jindal Steel maintains sales and production momentum in August

Jindal Steel & Power maintained strong momentum in sales and production. Steel sales volume increased 6% M-o-M and 4% Y-o-Y to 7.1 lakh tonnes. Exports continue to boost JSPL's sales efforts as its share increased to 42% during the month.

Monthly production also rose 6% Y-o-Y to 6.6 lakh tonnes.

Inventory levels continue to decline as sales volume surpass production for the second consecutive month.

JSPL is committed to achieving its yearly sales & production targets, we hope the domestic demand will rebound sharply once the monsoon season is over. The Government of India is pushing its infrastructure projects and this will help steel players to ride the growth momentum, said Mr. VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL in a statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)