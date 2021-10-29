Volumes jump at Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd counter

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59314 shares

ABB India Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 October 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59314 shares. The stock increased 15.17% to Rs.175.75. Volumes stood at 25540 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd saw volume of 55292 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16419 shares. The stock increased 0.25% to Rs.1,991.00. Volumes stood at 44917 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd notched up volume of 6171 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2156 shares. The stock rose 2.48% to Rs.4,883.15. Volumes stood at 1227 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74460 shares. The stock rose 3.24% to Rs.153.00. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd registered volume of 27.12 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.06 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.90% to Rs.768.50. Volumes stood at 41.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)