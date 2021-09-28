Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navneet Education Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, IFCI Ltd and REC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 9.04% to Rs 145.9 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39514 shares in the past one month.

Navneet Education Ltd surged 8.59% to Rs 115.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55738 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd spiked 7.80% to Rs 100.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39064 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd gained 6.70% to Rs 13.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd jumped 6.40% to Rs 161.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

