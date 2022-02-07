Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Torrent Power Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2022.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 123.35 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86327 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 528.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39400 shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd crashed 7.65% to Rs 804.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77055 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd corrected 7.24% to Rs 488.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14391 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd slipped 7.18% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

