Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 186.87 points or 2.22% at 8232.17 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 9.92%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 5.45%),Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 4.71%),Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 4.06%),HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (down 3.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Share India Securities Ltd (down 3.89%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 3.82%), Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (down 3.68%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 3.67%), and Max Financial Services Ltd (down 3.58%).

On the other hand, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 11.94%), MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 8.03%), and Bank of Baroda (up 6.29%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1107.92 or 1.89% at 57536.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 329.9 points or 1.88% at 17186.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.8 points or 0.77% at 29474.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.64 points or 0.92% at 8700.38.

On BSE,1407 shares were trading in green, 2012 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

