Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and NMDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and NMDC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2021.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 16.49% to Rs 20.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd crashed 11.96% to Rs 178.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90082 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd lost 10.43% to Rs 303.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16943 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd shed 8.04% to Rs 255.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

NMDC Ltd plummeted 7.91% to Rs 153.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)