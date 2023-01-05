Ujjivan SFB reports good Q3 business update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's gross loan book jumped 33% to Rs 21,895 crore as on 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 16,463 crore recorded on 31 December 2021.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the gross loan book increased by 5% from Rs 20,938 crore posted on 30 September 2022.

Advances improved to Rs 21,895 crore as on 31 December 2022, up 33% YoY and up 5% QoQ. The bank's disbursement for the quarter stood at Rs 4,838 crore, up 1% YoY while down 1% QoQ.

Total Deposits aggregated to Rs 23,154 crore as on 31 December 2022, up 49% YoY and up 14% QoQ. The growth in total deposits was mainly driven by strong momentum in retail deposits.

Retail Deposits soared 72% to Rs 14,284 crore as of 31 December 2022 over Rs 8,324 crore as of 31 December 2021 and a 15% rise from Rs 12,416 crore as of 30 September 2022.

CASA deposits increased to Rs 6,062 crore as on 31 December 2022, rising 47% YoY and 10% QoQ. CASA ratio stood at 26.2% as on 31 December 2022 as against 26.5% as on 31 December 2021 and 26.9% as on 30 September 2022.

Collection efficiency was at 100%, with restructured and NPA book showing healthy collections. The bank continues to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced to 3.3% as on 31 December 2021 as against 9.8% as on 31 December 2021 and 4.4% as on 30 September 2022.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves 69 lakh customers through 590 branches and 16,620 employees spread across 259 districts and 24 states and union territories in India.

The bank reported net profit of Rs 294.29 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 273.79 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income surged 62.9% to Rs 1,139.83 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were 0.33% to Rs 30.05 on the BSE.

